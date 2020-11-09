Voter registration starts but…

The voter registration process has commenced today 9th November 2020.

But as this card attests, some people were registered yesterday.

The exercise is expected to end on the 12th of December.
Meanwhile, President Edgar Lungu today registered as a voter in Chawama
Voting is an important right and we encourage all Zambians to register so they can participate in the 2021 election.

    Ngoma Yamaano 19 seconds ago

    Some Voter Registration centres never opened today the 9th November as promised by the ECZ. What is really going on? I had gone in the morning to my preferred voter registration centre and it was not opened and there was nobody from ECZ. I went back to the centre this afternoon and it was still not open. Can we get a clear statement from the ECZ which centres are open and on which days. It is so frustrating to waste citizens time going to voter registration centres which are not open.

