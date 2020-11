Bahati residents clobber PF MP

Charles Chalwe, the PF MP for Bahati constituency has been beaten up by dissatisfied voters.

While visiting his constituency, located in Luapula Province, Charles Chalwe was accosted by his constituents, who accused him and his party of failing to develop the constituency.

But in an effort to save himself from the embarrassment, Chalwe is going round spreading lies in government media that residents wanted his personal money.