Vubwi council by-election results offend PF

These are the results that have annoyed the PF so much.
In their dirty, tribal minds, PF leaders assumed that the people of Vubwi in Eastern province will only vote for PF because PF is led by a Lungu.
But Lungu, unlike RB, rarely speaks the language they understand in Vubwi.
And why are these results witnessed by a ZANIS official not UPND or some independent organisation. ZANIS is an OP branch.
Listen to PF deputy CEO Mumbi Phiri and others insult the people of Vubwi for refusing to adhere to PF’ tribal agenda.
PF won the just ended by election in Vubwi but with an insignificant margin.
The PF is in shock.
Majority of Zambians are sick and tired of the constant tribalism talk which is the root cause of division in Zambia. Zambians should not be basing their vote on what tribe one belongs to. Instead we should be voting for a leader that has a strong vision for our country’s future, a leader that’s honest and has integrity. A leader that makes the right decision at the right time. A leader that takes accountability for their actions, a leader that’s creative thinker and is innovative at the same time. A leader that’s resilient and has a positive attitude, and last but not least a leader that has empathy towards his fellow Zambians. These are the qualities we should be looking for when voting for a PRESIDENT.
Lets wait and see if we don’t go the museven way, why wasn’t there an opposition witness yet pf had thiers?
It hates me to hear remarks like tribal tribal tribal, why is it that when easterners vote for PF (DR Lungu) it’s trbal voting. But if southerners vote for upnd it’s not tribalism. A u not ashamed of yourselves?
Here in eastern we don’t look at tribes wen voting unlike u who always see a straw in other people’s eyes leaving your plunks in yo eyes. Remove tribalism in southern and western before u even open yo mouth to talk about Eastern.
Exactly this is what exactly happens when Easterners vote for PF it becomes an issue when Southerners vote for upnd it’s not an issue. So go on and vote the way you want and we are going to vote the way we want and see who is going to cry.
Indeed if the opposition can maintain a 30 to 40% vote in the PF strongholds come august, then upnd will be headed for victory.
The results show a big win for the opposition. Good indicator that Pf is really going out of government. Congratulations UPND For That BIG SHOW