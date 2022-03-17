Walking and working with Rupiah Banda

By Kennedy Limwanya

I last spoke with the fourth Zambian president Rupiah Bwezani Banda on Sunday, February 20, 2022 while he was in Dubai where he had gone for medical treatment.

That was just a day after he had turned 85 years old.

One of Mr Banda’s aides had been kind enough to call me so that I could speak with the former president and send him my birthday wishes.

We spoke and Mr Banda told me he had been discharged from hospital and was looking forward to returning to Zambia in a few days.

He also informed me that President Hakainde Hichilema was sending his presidential jet, the Challenger, to go and pick him from Dubai.

Two days later, Mr Banda was back in Zambia.

I had been hoping that I would go and visit home after he had settled down.

Little did I know that, 17 days later, he would be no more.

The news of Mr Banda’s death, on Friday, February 11, 2022, was devastating.

Below, I share an excerpt from a chapter of a yet-to-be-published book I have been writing.

CHAPTER TEN

It was just after 06:00 hours when I drove onto the Great East Road after covering the two-kilometre stretch from our house in the Office of the President housing complex in Waterfalls area in Lusaka.

A few minutes later, former President Banda’s two-vehicle convoy had pulled up by the roadside just before the police checkpoint near the Airport roundabout.

That was sometime in June 2012.

“Good morning, Kennedy,” said Mr Banda, after sliding down the passenger window by the backseat.

“Good morning, Your Excellency,” I returned the greeting.

“You are ready for the trip?”

“Yes, Your Excellency.”

“But who’s going to drive your vehicle back home?”

“My wife,” I responded.

“Oh, where’s she?”

Mr Banda had not seen my wife as she was on the passenger seat of my Toyota Granvia.

Even if he had seen her, he could only have guessed that she was my wife.

The last and only time Mr Banda had seen my wife, Kezia Moonde, was at State House on 13 July, 2009.

That day, Kezia had come to attend my swearing-in ceremony after President Banda had appointed me Chief Analyst for Press and Public Relations at State House.

It had been two years and eleven months since then.

So, he could not have recognised her this time.

She immediately got out of my and went close to Mr Banda’s vehicle.

“Good morning ma’am,” he said as he raised his beret slightly.

“Good morning, Your Excellency,” she replied.

“Sorry, we are taking your husband away.

He won’t be away for too long,” Mr Banda added.

Thereafter, I bade my wife farewell and got into the vehicle trailing Mr Banda’s.

We were off to Chipata district in the Eastern Province.

That was nine months since Mr Banda had left office.

It was the first time I was travelling with him since leaving State House.

I had never ever travelled with him by road.

The previous day, Mr Banda had called to find out whether I would be free the following day.

When I responded in the affirmative, he had asked if I would be interested in accompanying him to Chipata.

“Yes, Your Excellency, I’ll be happy to come with you.”

That was how this trip to Chipata was born.

During Mr Banda’s presidency, I had been to the Eastern Province about three or four times but always travelled by road ahead of the head of state who would fly in a day or two later.

Now, here we were, hitting the road together.

After nearly three-and-a-half hours, we had arrived in Nyimba where we refuelled our vehicles and took off again.

Arriving in Petauke a little later, we briefly stopped to have the lunch we had packed in Lusaka.

We arrived in Chipata around 16:00 hours and drove straight to Mamarula’s camp site, off the Chipata-Mfuwe road.

That had been Mr Banda’s preferred lodging facility even when he was president.

I had never lodged there until then.

This would turn out to be just the beginning of the many trips we would undertake to the Eastern Province and, along the way, I would come to know Mr Banda more than I had ever done before.

We would always have breakfast, lunch and dinner together in the thatched dining hall at Mamarula’s camp site.

One morning, after our breakfast, he called me and asked that I walk with him in the gardens of the camp site.

Until then, I had not known how much knowledge he had about trees and plants.

We moved from one tree to another, and from one plant to another as he explained the medicinal properties various trees possessed.

His knowledge was so amazing that one would be forgiven for thinking Mr Banda was a botanist.

We rarely discussed politics on those trips.

But one evening, as we sat having dinner with the proprietors of Mamarula’s campsite, one of them asked Mr Banda about whether he would consider making a political comeback if people requested him to.

“Unless I’m really convinced that they seriously want me to come back,” he responded with a laidback tone.

“But, just as well, we lost the elections.

Had we won, the people could have made it difficult for us to govern. Just as well, people now have an opportunity to compare.”

In subsequent trips to the Eastern Province, the former president’s vehicles just began coming to pick me from the entrance of the Office of the President housing complex.

Before then, I had begun leaving my vehicle at Mr Banda’s residence in New Kasama, from where we would get on his official vehicles and head to Chipata.

On one such occasion, after I had driven to his residence and was preparing to get on the vehicle I always travelled on when we were going out, he asked that I join him in his vehicle so that I could keep him company as we left for Chipata.

With chauffeur Steven Cheelo behind the steering wheel, aide de camp Michael Banda in the front passenger seat and me on the right side of the back seat beside Mr Banda, we were off to Chipata again.

It was around 09:00 hours.

As always, there were three vehicles on this morning trip, with Mr Banda’s in the middle.

As we were approaching Nyimba, Mr Banda pointed at some mud houses and explained to me that their design was atypical to the Eastern Province.

“It’s you, Nkoyas, who build like this. Nkoyas are good hunters. Since there are a lot of wild animals in this area, this is what attracted them to settle here many years ago,” he said.

Mr Banda had known way before that I was of Nkoya ethnic extraction from Kaoma district in the Western Province.

By the time we were arriving in Katete, we had already refuelled our vehicles in Nyimba and had had our lunch at Chimwemwe Lodge in Petauke.

After another fuel stop in Katete, we continued our trip and, soon, the Mpangwe hills were visible to our right.

Here, Mr Banda had something more to share with me.

Having been born on 19 February 1937 in Gwanda, Southern Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe), to Northern Rhodesian (now Zambia) immigrant parents, the young Rupiah was later sent back to his home country to begin his education.

While Banda’s parents remained in Gwanda, a preacher from the Dutch Reformed Church in Southern Rhodesia sponsored him to enrol at Madzimoyo Mission School in Katete.

Thereafter, a Southern Rhodesian family of B.R. Naik sponsored Banda all the way to secondary education which he attended at Katete Secondary School before ending up at Munali in Lusaka.

From there, he won a scholarship to the University of Addis Ababa in Ethiopia and later Lund University in Sweden where he graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Economic History.

It was while attending his secondary school education in Katete that Banda got used to seeing the imposing Mpangwe hills which covered 15.38 square kilometres and stood at an elevation of 1, 193 metres above sea level.

As we approached the Mpangwe hills, Mr Banda remembered his Katete days and began to narrate to me an event that had taken place on a flat rock that lay not too far from the foot of the Mpangwe hill.

We could see the rock as our driver slowed down.

“At one time, as we prepared to close schools, we contributed some money and bought a pig. So, we came and gathered here, slaughtered the pig and had a braai. It was so exciting that time,” he said as he broke into laughter.

At least, he could laugh although, at that time, indications were all over that the Patriotic Front government was working towards the lifting of his immunity.

We arrived in Chipata around 18:00 hours.

But that was not before he had asked me a question related to what appeared to be manoeuvres for the lifting of his immunity.

Public media institutions and The Post newspaper were running articles nearly on a daily basis quoting several sources pushing for the trial of Mr Banda for alleged abuse of authority of office and corruption charges while he was in office.

“With all these statements going round, don’t you think these people [PF government] now want to lift my immunity?”

“No, I don’t think so. Already, there’s too much negative publicity in the international media about so many things that have gone wrong in the country. I don’t think they would want to worsen the situation by lifting your immunity,” I responded.

I had under-estimated the force behind the push for the removal of Mr Banda’s immunity.