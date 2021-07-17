Warning and alert to the opposition

Warning and alert to the opposition

I attended the PF meeting at town center which was addressed by Hon Mwanakatwe, she reviewed that PF has devised a system that , they’re going to use on 12/09/2021 country wide. PF is telling the supposedly supporters to wake up early on the voting day(02 hrs) to go and vote , so all them will have voted by 10hrs, and when they see that most of there supporters have voted, then they start confusion, violence to scare other people, so as to defranchise the UPND members their right to vote. Mwanakatwe was so confident of winning elections, using this system. Let’s plan also to counter this plan.

