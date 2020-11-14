Wasting money on French Consultants

So the PF hired those French consultants

Lazard Freres to negotiate with Euobond holders (creditors). Those French consultants are paid millions of Dollars but so far they have delivered nothing and are likely to achieve nothing except to make more money from Zambian tax payers .

Yesterday they failed to convince bondholders to defer payment but the consultants were paid.

Why is government wasting more of our meagre resources on these people? Is this not just another fraud and money laundering scheme by our rulers? Can minister of Finance Bwalya Ngandu tell us why we still need the lizards! Like we said before, appearance is everything, Zambia should have sent Zambians to negotiate with bondholders not those expenses scammers. Their interest is not Zambia but the fees they are getting whether they succeed or not. But Zambian would have the interest of Zambia at heart and creditors would see the sincerity. But as things stand creditors think we are jokers. If yiu can afford expensive international consultants, you can afford to pay debt.

Some one will ge accountable for this. We know how things work in Zambia. Just wait ✋