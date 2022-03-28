We are not aware of any abandoned vehicles- police

By GIDEON NYENDWA

POLICE say they are not aware of the investigation being conducted on the 31 vehicles that were alleged to have been abandoned at a private property in Makeni.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said that he was not in a position to give any updates on the investigations on the vehicles because he was not aware of this particular investigation.

When contacted earlier about the same issue, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) spokesperson, Ms Queen Chibwe referred all queries to the police spokesperson because the investigation was being carried out by the joint investigative wings and the queries must be directed to Mr Hamoonga.

But Mr Hamoonga said there were no such investigations and referred the query back to the ACC because they were the ones who were quoted in the newspaper story involving the abandoned vehicles.