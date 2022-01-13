‘We are remember how poor Lusambo was before becoming minister’

Laura Miti Writes:

The problem that former Lusaka Minister, Bowman Lusambo, sits with is that we all remember his thin, rather unkempt frame in those blue overalls.

With that picture well etched into the national memory, the man chose to display his house with tarred drive way and declare how 2 million Kwacha was nothing but pocket change – vaso.

All this happening faster than the period a village chicken takes to go from being hatched to laying its own egg.

Mr Lusambo, therefore, has to forgive us for being convinced his Overalls-to-Range Rover story is not one the rest of us can possibly replicate, legally, in this our economy.

He should also forgive us for believing he has business with law enforcement.

Ndinse bantu che. Tiliko nakaja!