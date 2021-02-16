We are still discussing UPND electoral pact, says Kambwil

…tells cadres to stop commenting on the impending pact with UPND

NATIONAL Democratic Congress (NDC) president Dr. Chishimba Kambwili says his party is still in discussion with the UPND over the impending joint electoral pact ahead of August 12.

Breaking the silence over insinuations that he was about to go back to PF, Dr. Kambwili warned his members to stay away and avoid commenting on the matters.

“I think this issue of working with UPND, me being run mate to HH is getting out of hand by you people on this blog.

We have told you that leave the issue of the alliance to us who are discussing. It has nothing to do with you junior members of the party. You will be informed at an appropriate time when discussions are done. Can you stop this nonsense. I think this is getting out of hand. Stop this nonsense, those who want to go to UPND as UPND go and join them as far as we are concerned we are still discussing with UPND and we are yet to conclude.

” So these insinuations that you are making munadyamo should be stopped forthwith otherwise I wii be forced to take disciplinary action,” he said.

There has been growing speculation that Dr. Kambwile was to defect back to the PF.