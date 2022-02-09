We have social contract with Zambians, says State House

We have a social contract with Zambians, says State House

By Oliver Chisenga

WE have a social contract with Zambians, says State House.

In a statement, President Hakainde Hichilema’s spokesperson Anthony Bwalya said the UPND was elected on the basis of strong commitments the party made to transform the social and economic lives of the Zambian people through groundbreaking social and economic programmes.

He said President Hichilema had not and would never forget that his ascension to public office was owed to the goodwill of the people.

“The President shares the high expectations of the people, particularly around the issues of jobs for the youth, higher education support, skills and business empowerment, and wider inclusion in key government functions,” he said.

“We are also aware, and continue to be very categorical on our commitment to reform the social sectors through an improved Social Cash Transfer and food security programmes, both of which prioritise the poor. So far, we have delivered SCT and food security support to over one million and another close to 300,000 vulnerable citizens respectively.”

Bwalya said already government was on the verge of launching a never seen before CDF programme which would transform people’s lives.

“We have already delivered free education for our children, already supporting vulnerable girls with free sanitary pads, and we are about to roll out a massive public sector recruitment exercise involving over 40,000 education and health workers combined,” said Bwalya.

“We have not forgotten about the commitment we made and the need to reform NAPSA and deal with legacy issues around higher education funding, and we shall deal with these issues in the fullness of time, because this is how we plan to restore faith and trust in public leadership.”