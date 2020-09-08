We will bring back Bill 10 to one parliament- Lubinda

JUSTICE Minister Given Lubinda says Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 will be brought back to parliament during the fifth session of the Twelfth National Assembly.

Lubinda says it will be unfortunate if opposition Members of Parliament do not sit in parliament to debate the Bill.

He said walking out of parliament only disadvantaged citizens who wanted a Constitution.

Lubinda was speaking when he appeared on a program on Kasama Radio to drum up support for PF candidate George Chisanga in the upcoming Lukashya parliamentary by election.

And Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo reiterated that government was observing the privatisation debate in which some people are accused of having exploited the process to their benefit.

Meanwhile, Commerce Trade and Industry Minister Christopher Yaluma said development being rolled out to all parts of the country is visible to everyone.

ZNBC