What Catholic Bishop Alick Banda said in church

What Alick Banda, the Catholic Archbishop of Lusaka said;

The lack of medicine, the unfulfilled promises, the forgotten cholera which has just resurfaced.
But at the same we pride in officiating projects which we never started, and without shame not acknowledging the very regime we vilify.
Our country will not be developed by foreign investors

    Chipupa 13 hours ago

    am a catholic but this time of saying in church is not good, its like you are engaged in politics and it does much with what he was surpose to preach to the Gods people. Please preach the Gospel

      Ndime 6 hours ago

      Thank you sir, as they say the Preacher is trying to be a Jack of all trades. Let him stick to what he was trained in…preaching the Gospel.

    Mutale kasonde 1 day ago

    This man has always been a PF cadre from the time he was Ndola diocese archbishop,a position he still holds despite being transferred to lusaka.to start with the man is ignorant and behaving like a pure kaponya.The projects to reopen kansanshi and kalumbila mine in North West were started by the chiluba government,but started under mwanawasa.ruling parties come and go,but government continues.shortage of drugs started under PF,why was he quiet.koz Hz a pf cadre.why was he quiet during caderism and violence of PF??This man is simply useless

