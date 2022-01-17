What HH has achieved in 5 months

IN LESS THAN 5 MONTHS IN OFFICE, THIS IS WHAT PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA HAS DONE!
1. Paying off all the 15,000 TAZARA workers which the PF government failed to do in 10 years time.
2. Paying off all the 128,000 pensioners which the PF government failed to do in 10 years time
3. Paying off all the 34,000 council workers who were not receiving salary every month which the PF government failed to do in 10 years time.
4. Paying off all the 258,000 farmers who supplied maize to F.R.A
5. Releasing the money for equalization fund for 2021 for all the 116 councils countrywide which the PF government failed to do.
6. Releasing of the 2021 CDF for all the 156 constituencies which the PF government failed to do in 7 years under President.
7. Freedom of expression is there for anyone to see
8. Freedom of movement is there for anyone to see
9. The freedom of assembly the PF is enjoying today
10. No public order act to victimize anyone
11. Media freedom is there for anyone to see
12. Separation of powers is given to the three organs of government
13. No cadrism in the markets and bus stations
14. No police brutality
15. Cabinet has been reduced
16. Presidential entourage has been reduced by more that 90%
17. Recovery of stolen national asserts and monies are underway
18. Unification of the country is 100% implemented
19. Negotiations over Zambia’s debt servicing default are things of the past
20. Political party members can now put on their party regalias without fall victims
21. Free Education from Grade 1 to 12.
The list is endless.
All these have been implemented in 4 months time. What more in 5 years? Bane Bally means well for all Zambians!!
COMMENTS
You are so desperate to list HH’s achievements you put some of them up twice! Nikuzingwa uku. If I were HH I would stop laying to the gallery and do things according to my plan (Kapena niFisi without a plan?). It is too early to start answering critics in the gallery. You have some three years in which to work then in the fourth year you should start the song about your achievements. The song will be sung better when you point at your achivements not just citing from your mind.
BALLY IS SETTING THE TEMPLATE REALLY HIGH FOR FUTURE LEADERSHIP IN ZAMBIA, AFRICA AND THE WORLD AT LARGE.
THIS IS HOW YOU STRIVE TO ADDRESS THE NEEDS OF YOUR PEOPLE, NOT BUKELENKA, CORRUPTION NEPOTISM, TRIBALISM AND LIES.
Well done Bally! And this is only the beginning. The best is yet to come. May God abundantly bless you and your government.