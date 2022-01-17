What HH has achieved in 5 months

IN LESS THAN 5 MONTHS IN OFFICE, THIS IS WHAT PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA HAS DONE!

1. Paying off all the 15,000 TAZARA workers which the PF government failed to do in 10 years time.

2. Paying off all the 128,000 pensioners which the PF government failed to do in 10 years time

3. Paying off all the 34,000 council workers who were not receiving salary every month which the PF government failed to do in 10 years time.

4. Paying off all the 258,000 farmers who supplied maize to F.R.A

5. Releasing the money for equalization fund for 2021 for all the 116 councils countrywide which the PF government failed to do.

6. Releasing of the 2021 CDF for all the 156 constituencies which the PF government failed to do in 7 years under President.

7. Freedom of expression is there for anyone to see

8. Freedom of movement is there for anyone to see

9. The freedom of assembly the PF is enjoying today

10. No public order act to victimize anyone

11. Media freedom is there for anyone to see

12. Separation of powers is given to the three organs of government

13. No cadrism in the markets and bus stations

14. No police brutality

15. Cabinet has been reduced

16. Presidential entourage has been reduced by more that 90%

17. Recovery of stolen national asserts and monies are underway

18. Unification of the country is 100% implemented

19. Negotiations over Zambia’s debt servicing default are things of the past

20. Political party members can now put on their party regalias without fall victims

21. Free Education from Grade 1 to 12.

The list is endless.

All these have been implemented in 4 months time. What more in 5 years? Bane Bally means well for all Zambians!!