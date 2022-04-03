What HH has achieved in 8 months

*WHAT HH HAS DONE IN JUST 8 MONTHS OF BEING A PUBLIC WORKER: FEEL FREE TO INDICATE WHAT PF DID IN 10 YEARS OF THEIR RULE*

For reminder’s sake, let me take this time to mention a few things that our capable government has done so far.

– Health workers recruitment is going on (11, 200)

– Teacher recruitment is beginning next week (30, 000)

– K805 Million CDF fund released.

– Retirees have been paid off their monies.

– Paying off all the 15,000 TAZARA workers which the PF government failed to do in 10 years time.

– Paying off all the 128,000 pensioners which the PF government failed to do in 10 years time

– Paying off all the 34,000 council workers who were not receiving salary every month which the PF government failed to do in 10 years time.

– Paying off all the 258,000 farmers who supplied maize to F.R.A

– Releasing the money for equalization fund for 2021 for all the 116 councils countrywide which the PF government failed to do.

– Releasing of the 2021 CDF for all the 156 constituencies which the PF government failed to do in 7 years under President.

– Freedom of expression is there for anyone to see

– Freedom of movement is there for anyone to see

– The freedom of assembly the PF is enjoying today

– No public order act to victimize anyone

– Media freedom is there for anyone to see

– Separation of powers is given to the three organs of government

– No cadrism in the markets and bus stations

– No police brutality

– Cabinet has been reduced

– Presidential entourage has been reduced by more that 90%

– Recovery of stolen national asserts and monies are underway

– Unification of the country is 100% implemented

– Negotiations over Zambia’s debt servicing default are things of the past

– Political party members can now put on their party regalias without fall victims

I simply mean, why can’t we give the New government some time to fix our country.

A country is not managed the way we manage makeup on our bodies, 11 years of mess is not today, such mess needs a methodical approach and that’s what exactly the new dawn government is doing.

Complaining instead of helping our president won’t help us, the president needs time and he is a human just like each and every one of us, let’s render our support to him.

President Hakainde is not one person who celebrates someone’s downfall or celebrating seeing someone suffering.

Better days are coming and we shall party together soon.

Stay blessed Zambia. One Zambia, One Nation.