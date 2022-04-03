What HH has achieved in 8 months

*WHAT HH HAS DONE IN JUST 8 MONTHS OF BEING A PUBLIC WORKER: FEEL FREE TO INDICATE WHAT PF DID IN 10 YEARS OF THEIR RULE*
For reminder’s sake, let me take this time to mention a few things that our capable government has done so far.
– Health workers recruitment is going on (11, 200)
– Teacher recruitment is beginning next week (30, 000)
– K805 Million CDF fund released.
– Retirees have been paid off their monies.
– Paying off all the 15,000 TAZARA workers which the PF government failed to do in 10 years time.
– Paying off all the 128,000 pensioners which the PF government failed to do in 10 years time
– Paying off all the 34,000 council workers who were not receiving salary every month which the PF government failed to do in 10 years time.
– Paying off all the 258,000 farmers who supplied maize to F.R.A
– Releasing the money for equalization fund for 2021 for all the 116 councils countrywide which the PF government failed to do.
– Releasing of the 2021 CDF for all the 156 constituencies which the PF government failed to do in 7 years under President.
– Freedom of expression is there for anyone to see
– Freedom of movement is there for anyone to see
– The freedom of assembly the PF is enjoying today
– No public order act to victimize anyone
– Media freedom is there for anyone to see
– Separation of powers is given to the three organs of government
– No cadrism in the markets and bus stations
– No police brutality
– Cabinet has been reduced
– Presidential entourage has been reduced by more that 90%
– Recovery of stolen national asserts and monies are underway
– Unification of the country is 100% implemented
– Negotiations over Zambia’s debt servicing default are things of the past
– Political party members can now put on their party regalias without fall victims
I simply mean, why can’t we give the New government some time to fix our country.
A country is not managed the way we manage makeup on our bodies, 11 years of mess is not today, such mess needs a methodical approach and that’s what exactly the new dawn government is doing.
Complaining instead of helping our president won’t help us, the president needs time and he is a human just like each and every one of us, let’s render our support to him.
President Hakainde is not one person who celebrates someone’s downfall or celebrating seeing someone suffering.
Better days are coming and we shall party together soon.
Stay blessed Zambia. One Zambia, One Nation.
COMMENTS
What a great president we have? Where in the world have you seen a president who goes for 8 months without a salary, and yet he spends all his time working to correct the destruction PF caused on our beautiful country. Zambia must thank God to have such a president.
Let us all support our president. Let’s support and emulate him. We are suffering because of what PF did to this country, but HH is working to fix the mess. Let’s give him time. While others are busy making unreasonable demands on him, he’s busy working hard. Look at how much he has achieved in 8 months, another 8 months will take Zambia to more better things. I support this president 100%, if in doubt, ask retirees, council workers, farmers, students, constituencies, civil servants, the youth, the underprivileged, etc.
These people who are making noise now, if given a chance to govern this country would be demanding hefty salaries for themselves at the expense of the country. Let’s support HH, he’s like a doctor attending to a very big wound inflicted by PF. In a short period now, the pain on the wound will start subsiding. Just hang in there Zambia. This is the only chance that God has given us a genuine, dedicated and honest leader. Good Times are around the corner. All these other voices are only hyenas who want to scare you into the wild so that they can have a feast day on you. We have no other way at the moment, this is the only way available to us. Let’s all work hard to support this genuine president. He means what he says,his actions are testimony to this fact.
concentrate on creation of NEW ADDITIONAL jobs and not civil service jobs . There is no project activity on the ground to absorb labour nor expansion of existing firms to absorb additional labor
Avoid including petty issues when bringing out important points… “The freedom of assembly the PF is enjoying today”, Even under Lungu administration PF enjoyed freedom of assembly as it is enjoying now.
While this is not an academic paper, it pays to bring out both achievements as well as shortcomings… It is called balanced reporting. 30 000 teachers to be employed, NOT EMPLOYED YET it is worth noting why this has taken a bit longer and state why. Ever heard about celebrating an egg before it hatches? To quote one of your statements equally be patients to celebrate before results are on the table.
Abash promises he promised.dollar has reduced, fuel has reduced,ubunga has reduced…basic needs