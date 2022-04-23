What the appreciation of the Kwacha means

KWACHA APPRECIATION
By Alexander Nkosi
We want Kwacha to gain and maintain stability. The past few days it has been gaining, and sentiments regarding China’s willingness to join debt restructuring negotiations have played a part. Imagine what will happen when our debt gets restructured and we clinch the IMF deal? For now, we cannot tell the exact magnitude of appreciation but let me demonstrate here the impact on ordinary Zambians if it so happens that kwacha moves from K18/dollar to K12/ dollar:
1) Government can restore taxes on fuel and part of the expected increase in fuel prices will be absorbed by Kwacha appreciation. If by then we could have revised fuel procurement, with inefficiencies addressed, this could further absorb the expected increase in fuel prices arising from restoration of taxes.
2) A bag of fertiliser being imported at K800,000 reduces to K533.
3) Edible oils processing machine being imported at K100,000 reduces to K67,000.
4) Small scale mining equipment being imported at K500,000 reduces to K333,000.
5) A dairy cow being imported at K35,000 reduces to K23,000.
6) Saloon merchandise being imported at K20,000 reduces to K13,000.
7) Welding equipment being imported at K30,000 reduces to K20,000.
Addressing macroeconomic economic fundamentals like the exchange rate is key to the success of all these local solutions I have listed. We need to import equipment cheaply so that we can produce and cut down on imports as we expand local production of consumables as well as equipment.
COMMENTS
There should be a mechanism to ensure that the foreign currency gains are passed on to consumers through lower prices.
The problem in Zambia is that Greedy businessmen will keep the prices high even when the Forex rates reduce meaning people remain exploited even costs have gone down.
In simple terms, even today, the fuel prices are still high even when we can see that there has been Kwacha gain of K2/GBP or k1.80/USD. This is like Dog eat Dog with Businessmen winning all the time. The put the prices up when the currency rates increase but don’t reduce the prices when the currency rates reduce!!
Well articulated Alexander. It is my hope that this progress can slowly but sure take root and that whoever will come after HH after 10 years will continue with this trend and not take us back to the hell we experienced with the previous governments.