What you should be reading right now

THE WATCHDOG RECOMMENDS READING THIS BOOK 👇

Preface

It was in June, 1987, when I went to a poor quarter of Lusaka (Zambia’s capital) called Chawama Compound that I met Florence. Prior to the debt crisis, this young woman would have been regarded as one of the better-off in Zambia. By the time I met her, she was one of what has become a new stratum in the country – the ‘nouveau pauvre’ – and she was close to breaking point. For four years, prices of basic foods had been rising rapidly and it had become more and more difficult to survive on the salary of her husband, a junior clerk in a government office. Often the family had to exist on just one meal a day and they could only afford the luxury of meat on pay-day. Florence’s two children became prone to diseases and in November 1986 the youngest developed an acute respiratory infection.

The doctor prescribed a course of medicine but the clinic had run out of the drug because the Government could only afford enough foreign exchange to import one seventh of the country’s requirements of essential drugs. Florence managed to find a chemist’s shop which would sell her the medicines she needed at a high black-market price. The family’s food allowance for the week went at a stroke. She had to borrow.

At about this time she discovered that she was pregnant. This should normally be a happy time. They wanted a third baby but she could not stop worrying about how the family was going to survive. A week later her husband came home with news that due to the IMF austerity programme, introduced to rescue the economy, the price of maize-meal, the staple food, was going to double. “When my husband told me I just couldn’t believe it,” she said. “Then I looked into his eyes and saw it was true. Suddenly it occurred to me that we just wouldn’t survive – we would all go hungry! And then I just burst into tears.”

The price rise prompted thousands of the urban poor in Zambia to take to the streets and riot, and the food subsidy was restored after a few days. Even so, the incident shows just how close to breaking point successive price rises had pushed a fami- ly which was formerly reasonably well off. And the restoration of the food subsidy caused tension between the IMF and the Zambian Government – tension which was to culminate in Zambia’s break with the IMF.

Since May 1988, a Zambian style ‘New Economic Recovery Programme’ has been in place. But this has been beset with its own difficulties, some of the Government’s own making and some due to the continuing hostile international economic cli- mate Zambia finds itself in. The key question now is ‘Where to Zambia?’

Most of those who have the responsibility for dealing with Zambia’s debt in the IMF, the official aid agencies and govern- ment departments are looking at it as an economic crisis. Indeed it is, but it is much more than that. It is a human crisis. It is the purpose of this report to draw attention to and to urge action on this aspect.

For me, Florence Tembo is the human face of the debt crisis.

John Clark

May 1989

Structural Adjustment

As the major multilateral donors, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank have had a dominating influ- ence over measures introduced to deal with the crisis.

The IMF approach is known as STABILISATION and is first and foremost a short-term strategy designed to get economies back onto an even footing. The package usually includes:

• Devaluation of the currency making imports more expensive and exports cheaper the aim is to reduce demand for imports while helping export sales;

• Major reductions in government spending and restraints on borrowing again to help reduce demand for imports and to ease the debt burden;

• The removal of trade barriers to expose protected areas of the economy to the full rigours of market competition.

The longer-term World Bank led strategy of STRUCTURAL ADJUSTMENT is intended to be complementary to STABILISA- TION, being more growth orientated. Structural adjustment policies seek to encourage the export of agricultural and other primary commodities to boost income and hence earn more foreign exchange. Integral to this is, again, a policy of liberalisation designed to increase the role of market forces and the private sector in managing the economy.

Structural adjustment, like stabilisation, also often involves cut backs in public expenditure, through for example reduced spending on education, health, water development,housing and transport; the introduction of fees for basic services; the removal of subsidies; a freeze on wages; a reduction in the number of jobs in the public sector; and incentives to farmers to grow more cash- and export-crops.

An agreed frame of adjustment has increasingly become a precondition for external financial assistance from both donors and commercial banks. This means that governments in need of help may have very little choice about whether they adopt a

structural adjustment strategy. Their views as to the appropriate- ness of such a package often seem to count for little.

Until recently structural adjustment programmes have tended to be viewed as economic exercises. Social and political realities have tended to be ignored and the consequences for different groups of people have not been thought through.

Little account has been taken, for example, of the particular vulnerability of women. By focusing only on those economic activities which are included in national/international accounts, the economic activities women are engaged in are in many cases excluded or underestimated because they are often unpaid and unrecognised.

It is now generally accepted, however, that structural adjust- ment can seriously worsen the plight of many categories of poorer people and that this needs to be taken into account in the design of adjustment packages.

Debt and Poverty in Zambia

This book looks at debt and poverty in Zambia. The case study is an interesting one in so far as Zambia has attempted to imple- ment a stringent IMF programme of structural adjustment, rejected this and developed its own economic recovery programme. It is now reconsidering the need to implement policy changes normally associated with IMF programmes, e.g. devaluation, removal of subsidies, increased privatisation.

What, we may ask, has been happening to people in this whole process of economic reform? The book attempts to address this question from the perspective of Oxfam’s concern with poverty and the poor.

In Chapter One the origins of Zambia’s debt from colonial to contemporary times are outlined and its experience of adjust- ment under the IMF programme are examined. In Chapter Two some of the reasons why the Government chose to break off from the IMF and introduce its own ‘New Economic Recovery Programme’ are looked at.

Chapters Three, Four and Five examine the ways in which different people in Zambia have been affected by debt and asso- ciated adjustment. Chapter Three looks at the experience of the urban poor, Chapter Four at rural poverty and Chapter Five a the impact of the crisis on health and education in Zambia. Some of the experiences of Oxfam’s partners in Zambia are related showing how people in different communities have been grappling with the crisis.

Chapter Six outlines some possible ways forward for Zambia, bearing in mind that it is ultimately the Zambian people them-

selves who have the inalienable right to determine their own destinies.

Finally, Chapter Seven looks at what people in Britain can do to promote positive change in the attitudes of Northern governments and their constituencies. For, in an interdependent world, positive change is not a onesided equation