Whatever I said about Lungu in past is true, insists Antonio Mwanza

PF DEPUTY DIRECTOR REFUSES TO APOLOGIZE FOR COMMENTS WHILE IN OPPOSITION.

The Patriotic Front (PF) Deputy Media Director, Antonio Mwanza, has disclosed that he cannot apologize for the comments he made against his current party while he was still in the opposition Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) , because he is proud of the role he had in the opposition.

Mr. Mwanza who featured on Phoenix FM’s ‘Tonight Live show with Chimweka and The Duchess’ on Tuesday evening, stated that just like he does now, even when he was in the opposition, he spoke from the heart and therefore cannot retract his statements as some individuals are expecting. Mr. Mwanza attributed his comments then to the usual opposition propaganda of speaking out against the works of Government, but took pride in also suggesting alternatives to issues being faced at the time, something he says is not being done by today’s leading opposition parties.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mwanza has revealed that he has not seen any “ECL 2021” branded number plates of late and further dismissed assertions that PF supporters instill fear in police officers. He instead mentioned that the Government under the Patriotic Front has invested in the Police Service by restoring dignity through the new houses built for them and by increasing their access to basic social demands such as personal vehicles and land, among others.

Mr. Mwanza added that the PF condemns violence and discarded the perception that police get instructions from party officials. He stated that any party member found wanting will not be shielded by the party.

PHOENIX FM ZAMBIA.