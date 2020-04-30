WhatsApp admin at police for defaming FAZ President

Lusaka-30th April 2020

Police in Lusaka have summoned an administrator of a WhatsApp Group to answer a suspected case of criminal defamation discussed against Football Association of Zambia(FAZ) President, Andrew Kamanga.

Mr. Kamanga reported the matter to Lusaka Central Police.

Saluti Makungu, who rans a soccer WhatsApp chat group called “Soccerchat”, has been summoned to appear in Room 471, Lusaka Central Police at 09hrs today for investigations relating to the discussions in the group.

Kamanga has faced severe insults in some soccer chat groups for his handling of football matters and the upcoming elections.