When are arrested for trying to stop illegal mining

In case you are behind.

This UPND official went to try and stop an illegal mining by some Chinese thieves.

He had a confrontation with the police who are guarding the thieves. The police are sharing proceeds of crime with the Chinese thieves.

The UPND official was arrested and given some silly charges. The thieves have continued digging our minerals and our police are guarding them.

The main issue which he went to address has now been forgotten. Instead, PF cadres are busy praising the police for arresting the man who wanted to protect the minerals from Chinese thieves.

We hear some top government officials are involved in this and other illegal mining activities not just at this site but in several other places in central province.

It is now worrying that whenever a UPND official tries to do something, they are labelled cadres. UPND wake up. You need foot soldiers. Do not be be misled by PF. The Zambia police are extremely corrupt and as long as the Zambia police is not shaken up, forget about fighting corruption.

Ati follow the right channel! Which channel is that ? To go and report to the same police who are guarding the thieves?

Can anyone tell us that Kajoba does not know about these illegal mines? Why has he allowed the police to guard people doing illegal mining? Is it because he is also getting a cut or he knows superiors who are involved ?

Indeed history repeats itself. We remember how during PF sick era, some youths who attempted to stop the illegal theft of Mukula were arrested by police. The police were escorting and guarding Chinese who were stealing mukula. We are seeing a replay here.

Listen to the people before they stop listening to you.