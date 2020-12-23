When the police are happy

They sing salacious songs like this one
I like it when i see our men in uniform very happy. These Officers work under very difficult environments to protect us and we should not be adding more stress to them.
Your back again you IDIOT IMBECILE GOON
!diot stop !nsulting Zamb!ans
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
COMMENTS
I like it when i see our men in uniform very happy. These Officers work under very difficult environments to protect us and we should not be adding more stress to them.
Your back again you IDIOT IMBECILE GOON
!diot stop !nsulting Zamb!ans