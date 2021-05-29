When you are paid peanuts

0

When you are paid peanuts

Ba Watchdog,
I am an employee of Reddy investment /zambezi technologies ltd ( under one roof) by same Indian individual located at 15miles after U-fuel gas station
My concern once again is about salaries and fake contacts that we sign...as you can see we are piadk40 per day which includes meal allowances , NAPSA and housing allowance…..remember we get k22 after deductions( 22*6days*4weeks= 528
With this economy sure …how can we survive

Am wondering whether these contract forms were obtained from the ministry of labor as the laws requires

Share this post

Related posts:

  1. Chipata city council workers still not paid
  2. UPND’ s plans on tax, NAPSA
  3. Why should we vote for PF again ?
  4. Salaries for professors in Zambian
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *