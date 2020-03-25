Where in Zambia can you place bets on cricket matches?

Betting has grown a lot in Africa. This article will tackle in the best cricket betting sites in Zambia. The growth in this industry can be a huge benefit because there are a lot of betting sites available. The large number can be a bit confusing though, especially if you are new to betting. When choosing a good betting site, the first thing you should look for is a good bookmaker. A bookmaker provides updated odds as well as providing you with several options of withdrawal and deposit. A good bookmaker should also provide you with security of personal information and, of course it should not disclose your earnings.

When it comes to betting in cricket, just like in any other sport, people placing a bet on certain matches should be very familiar with the sport. This includes the players, the positions and previous winning clubs or teams also. In the following lines, you will find a list of the best betting sites Zambia has to offer in terms of cricket.

1. Bet365

This is one of the leading betting sites in Zambia. You can place bets in different sports including cricket. It has more than 35 million customers around the world. As you can also read on cricketbettingadvice.com, the bookmaker provides you with multiple withdrawal and deposit options. Bet365 comes with a well detailed gambling manual that promotes responsible betting. Among others, the cricket selection has the option of betting on “the most sixes” and “most run outs”. With this many variations your chances of winning are at an all-time high. Bet365 also gives its customers the chance of live streaming all the cricket games.

2. Premier Bet Zambia

It is one of the leading betting sites in Zambia. Apart from placing bets on sporting games, you can also take part in online casino games. The company has developed an android application where you can sign up and take it anywhere you go. They know that scores and odds can change at any time so you need a trusted app. It insists on responsible gambling where only people above 18 can take part in it. It has a set of deposit limits because gambling can be addictive. You can also keep track of your funds as well.

3. Betsafe

Betsafe has a variety of betting options that include cricket and it even has a poker option as well. You only need one login to access all the options they have. The odds on this betting site are very competitive with Betsafe being popular especially in cricket and football. You are able to deposit and withdraw your money easily and also in many ways like credit or debit card and PayPal. The site also has an app that is user-friendly and easy to use. You will immediately see the right market for you because it is only an elementary app.

4. Energybet

This site offers 100% odd boost and you are offered a 25% bonus. The customer care services are always there 24/7 to help you with any inquires. It offers a variety of market places for you to place your bets. The odds are highly increasing your chances of winning. Unfortunately, Energybet does not have an app yet. Your first deposit is not as high as other sites. They have a fair withdrawal and deposit rate which can be made with credit or debit cards as well as Skrill and Zimpler.

5. 22 bet

22 bet is in the top 5 of bookmakers when it comes to in market variety offering lots of games to choose from. The site has over 60 withdrawal options which take a maximum of 15 minutes. However, they do not accept MasterCard and visa.

Similarly to Bet365, they also broadcast live matches. The number of games can be over 20000 at one time giving you a variety of bets to place on increasing your winning chances as well. You can make your payments through wire transfer and ecoPayz.

6. Mr. Play

The customer care services of Mr. Play are extremely quick. They are always online to assist you in any question you might have. The site offers many markets for you. You have a variety of sites to choose from granting free betting bonuses as well. The first deposit does not cost you a lot to attract more new customers. However, they have low withdrawal limits meaning you are not able to withdraw a lot of cash from your winnings.

The owner of Mr. Play has a lot of skills in the gambling field because they were previously an owner of a casino. So they know how to play in the field.