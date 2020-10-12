Where is PF getting money for empowerment?

WHERE IS PRESIDENT LUNGU AND THE PF GETTING MONEY FOR EMPOWERMENT?

By: Anthony Bwalya.

Between 2015 and 2016, President Edgar Lungu’s wealth skyrocketed by 848%.

This is fact.

Fellow Zambians, under the Patriotic Front (PF) regime, our country is in debt to the tune of $18.6bn.

Please note that $11.7bn of this money has disappeared. Simply vanished.

But wait, it just has not vanished into thin air. This is money that has progressively been stolen in corruption, pure theft and abuse by the PF and its members.

President Edgar Lungu himself has been making donations larger and several times above his legitimate earning ability.

He is the one who is promoting the culture of criminal wrongdoing and impunity among his Ministers and Members of Parliament, including junior members of the party.

President Lungu, on his own accord, the first time he ran for the job of President in 2015, declared his personal wealth at K2.5 million which jumped to K23.7 million in 2016.

And this impossible trend of wealth accumulation among members of the regime is not only limited to President Lungu, but several high ranking members of the regime, including cadres, including Presidential Press Aides and even

We have all seen and witnessed how many of them have been called before the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) and how they have been “cleaned up.”

And to mock the collective suffering of Zambians, we have individuals like Bowman Lusambo, asserting K2 million as cheap change – at a time when we have no medicines in hospitals, when we cannot pay our students meal allowances, or pay teachers or lecturers on time. Never mind pensioners.

A bag of fertilizer is costing K550 today precisely because of the corruption and theft of the PF regime. This is why they are eager to spend $500m per annum on fertilizer imports using their friends as accomplices, and not spend less than $30m to recapitalize Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia (NCZ).

When Zambians look everywhere across the country, the buzz word is EMPOWERMENT. Except this scheme is anchored on crimes against the Zambian Republic.

Fellow citizens, I urge you to open your eyes and do not be deceived by these sons of the devil.

We are at war. And 2021 is the year we all rise and fight for the integrity of our 1964 independence and deliver justice for mother Zambia.

The Patriotic Front (PF) is a toxic, criminal organization. Do not vote for them in 2021, or we will destroy our country.

#changeiscoming