Which $53 million is the joint Investigation Team probing ?

WHICH $53M IS THE JOINT INVESTIGATION TEAM INVESTIGATING?

An unresearched article suggesting that the Joint Investigation Team is investigating a pay-out of $53m by Government to Savenda Management Services as compensation for works not done on a contract with the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) is being circulated on social media.

The article suggests that the FRA contracted Savenda Management Services to build 98 storage warehouse in 79 rural sites at a cost of $75m. The article indicates that the project was being done under the Advanced African Solutions (ADAS). According to the same article, however the project was delayed as Government didn’t provide counterpart funding.

The incorrect article claims that Savenda sued Government for damages and an out-of-court settlement that was done, saw Government pay Savenda Management Services $53million as compensation or damages. But the warehouses in rural areas have never been done. So, the Joint Investigations Team is pursuing the matter to recover the $53m, according to the same article.

But these are obnoxious lies. We have been investigating this story since 2013 when it started. Here is the truth: there was no money paid to Savenda and Savenda never sued government.

Firstly, there was no contract between FRA and Savenda, or the Zambian government and Savenda. Instead and as the fake news article itself states, there was a contract between Advanced African Solutions’ project (ADAS) and the government of the Republic of Zambia for various projects, one of which was to erect 98 warehouses for the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) in 79 rural sites in the country. Then, ADAS sub-contracted Savenda Management Services as lead contractor to build the 98 warehouses for the FRA. The signing of the sub-contract between ADAS and Savenda was done in public and widely publicised, hence the photos being recirculated.

There are two contracts here. Government had a contract with ADAS (This is the first and main contract). ADAS had a contract with Savenda (This is the second contract).

According to the fake news, the project was delayed as Government didn’t provide counterpart funding. The lie further alleges that ‘Savenda sued Government for damages and an out-of-court settlement that was done, saw Government pay Savenda Management Services $53million as compensation or damages’.

This was not possible. Savenda had no contract with the government and therefore had no right to sue the government. The truth, which the writers of the malice probably know is that yes, government failed to honour the terms of the contract with ADAS. ADAS sued the government in the court of arbitration for breach of contract. Recognising its breach, the government agreed to compensate ADAS but with a negotiated and reduced amount. The compensation was paid to ADAS because it was ADAS that suffered breach and it was ADAS that sued. ADAS’ subcontractors such as Savenda had nothing to do with the court process or this compensation.

So who is being investigated here and for what? Is it ADAS or the government? Those were the only two parties to the contract. We understand that by agreeing to compensate ADAS, government actually saved money because had ADAS insisted on full terms of the contract, government would have been forced to pay more than $120 million by the arbitrators or courts.

Infact, the Parliamentary Accounts Committee (PAC) investigated this matter and was satisfied that government indeed breached the contract. Government was therefore advised to proceed with settling the arbitral compensation to ADAS as doing otherwise would have cost the government more in court fees and eventual financial order by the court.

Moreover, some of the storage warehouses have been completed and handed over to the FRA and FRA is using them to store maize right now.

Someone who hates to see Zambian business succeed is behind this.