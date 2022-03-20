While ZESCO bosses get K700 thousand every 30 days

ZESCO BOSSES ARE PAID K500 PIN TO K700 PIN AFTER EVERY 30 DAYS

Editor,

I live on the western side of Zanimuone. In the past few months, it’s been normal to lose power supply several times a day. Sometimes, we lose it for a few seconds and sometimes for hours on end. Just three days ago we lost (No. ZESCO switched off) power supply from about 07:00hrs to about 22:30hrs. And on the day that followed, we were blacked out from about 11:00hrs to about 23:30hrs. That day I called the Zesco Control Center to find out what was happening. I received the same old answer – “There’s an area that is causing power trips. Zesco is doing ‘everything possible’ to restore power.” I didn’t believe a single word in that assurance. What I believe is that Zesco is now load shedding the nation. Complaints of black- outs are coming from every corner of the country – (Read the Zesco Facebook page).

This is nothing new. It was a tradition under the previous government. Infact, it was one of the reasons we voted the PF out of power. And if the current government does not resolve this issue soon, it will be one of the reasons we will vote it out of power.

In her first question and answer session in Parliament, her honour the Vice President, Mrs. Nalumango was asked to explain why the nation was still experiencing load shedding after the launch of Kafue Gorge Power Station. She too was wondering what was going on. She promised to get to the bottom of it. Whether she’s done that or not I do not know. What I do know is that we had “peace and quiet” for a moment, at least in my area of residence, after that parliamentary session. Alas! Zesco is back to its old ways – load shedding. Someone in the switch room has an “itching finger” that hovers over the power switch. It seems this someone has created a play ground around that switch. They enjoy turning power off and on in an instant. This craze happens not once, but several times in a day. This makes you wonder what’s behind the exercise. In the end, it is us the customers that suffer. We end up losing our hard earned electrical appliances not to mention the food that goes stale in our freezers. Our night activities at home are affected. For example, our children cannot do their homework. We cannot do certain work assignments that we decided should be completed at home. Small businesses lose a lot of business opportunities.

With recently refurbished installations and the vigorous maintenance going on, one would think that Zesco would give its customers a better service. No. This is Zesco we’re talking about. A better service culture cannot flow in it’s veins. It has an entrenched culture of load shedding. A thing an heard of in the late President Kaunda’s regime.

The other day , I was keenly watching the state funeral of the late President Dr. Rupiah Bwezani Banda when that finger momentarily pressed the power switch off. Soon after that, we were blacked out.

Will someone please stop that “itching finger” and get rid of this rot.

Where are you Mr. new Zesco Managing Director. Do you want the New Dawn government to help you run your affairs?