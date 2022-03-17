Why Chanda Kabwe is ignoring parliamentary summons

WE KNOW THEM

Do you know why former Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) coordinator Chanda Kabwe can afford to ignore the summons by the the Public Accounts Committee (PAC)?

It is because he knows who is backing him. There are 4 ministers, a good number of senior government officials, police, State house officials in the current regime who are heavily implicated in the DMMU frauds and financial crimes and forgery. And we know them. We shall expose them, starting tomorrow morning.

CHANDA KABWE’s testimony at PAC can expose thieves in the current government. So he is being kept away by current government officials.

Remember how PAC Chairperson WARREN MWAMBAZI himself was neutralized?

When he became fun, all Chanda Kabwe did was to release information to the media on how Mwambazi himself was involved and benefited from the looting in DMMU.

It is for this reason that named ministers and other current government officials are not sleeping.

Meanwhile, Chanda Kabwe needs to watch his step and what he eats. Reputations and incomes are at stake here. We have enough funerals already. We are just saying.,

If Chanda Kabwe will eventually appear before PAC, he will give a fake, edited statement.