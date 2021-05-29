Why endanger lives of Zambians

This broke my heart!!!





Alex writes: –

This is Benson Jani whose wife and child have been missing for some weeks now after he dropped them in Kabwe, a colleague in the Police Intelligence community has just informed me that his wife and child could be victims of the two inmates who went on rampage killing unsuspecting women.

I met Benson last year in Johannesburg when he was sent by his company with 9 other drivers to pick up brand new trucks and trailers I had bought on behalf of their company. I kept the guys for over 9 days till I and my team escorted them to Martin’s drift border in fear of hijackings. Benson was one of the coolest, respectful and humble drivers, the truck he drives to date, was first driven by me from the show room and I handed it to him. When I left the drivers money for food or to relax, I gave him instead of the senior drivers there, I would give him my car to drive me around, him and me just clicked because he is such a sweet soul.

My heart bled when I red his story and then asked my colleagues in the police circles about it and they confirmed his family might have been murdered. This exposes the loopholes in the Zambia correctional services, I find it senseless for people to be even talking about leave for inmates if such acts are happening.

Some of these things we are bringing just to win votes are dangerous, we may not see the dangers now because mulefwaya Abwelelepo, but wait until your relatives on Gregory Lungu Street, in Jack Compound start getting raped and killed by inmates, that’s when you will know that certain laws are bad.