Why is ECZ not conducting continuous voter registration?

“The electoral commission is in breach of the Electoral Act of 2016.

The act states that, “The Commission shall conduct a continuous registration of voters”.

Why are we all quiet as though everything is normal?

According to the act, there is need for continuous voter registration and we need not wait for the 30 days as proposed by the Electoral Commission.

Then after 2021, you will hear the opposition and other stakeholders saying elections were rigged.

Many people will be disenfranchised because we are not registering voters as per the act. The current situation on the ground is that the issuance of NRCs is ongoing in PF strong holds while other regions remain unattended.

Elections are a process and not a single day activity. Wake up opposition and CSOs demand for continuous voter registration from now till end of first quarter of 2021.”

Mike