Why is health minister Chanda panicking over Covid vaccine ?

WHEN DID ZABS TEST THE ASTRAZENECA VACCINE?

IS COVID VACCINE A DEJAVU OF HONEYBEE SCANDAL?

Dear Editor,

I will get vaccinated for the sake of fear but……

This is round 2 case of Honeybee poison. We don’t learn in Zambia, do we?

The vaccine came on Monday at 14hrs, today ati iyo launch to vaccination. Has ZAMRA, ZABS tested this vaccine? This is a vaccine which has stories of blood clotting in other countries. Why sititekanya kanshi mu Zambia? Why are we so desperate and in a hurry? No one is saying no to be vaccinated but as a citizenry we are saying take time for some tests. The rule is DO NO HARM to the community.

When Honeybee kits arrived at airport at 14hrs, the following day Dr Chitalu Chilufya flagged off the distribution of kits. What happened?

Dr Chanda please do the right thing and the whole nation will accept to be voluntarily vaccinated.

Michael