Why is Northwestern province so poor ?

North_western province is contributing more to the Economy of this nation through taxes from mining industry, etc!

How much development is taking place in North_western ?

Can you compare North_ Western province to our newest province muchinga regarding development?How much revenue does muchinga contribute to the treasurery.

No government has paid attention to North_western province.If you go to any district in the province, nothing seem to be changing apart from solwezi which was planned poorly and the government has failed to set up a new town center but in chinsali the government is constructing a new town center.

Check on schools in the province ,you will cry when you see kasempa boys apparently,this was one of the best school in the country.If you look at the biggest hospital in the province awe mayo,look at the only government teaching college in the province solwezi college of education and compare it to other schools in the country. No government university in the province! Only one known government nursing school in solwezi.poor road networks,the only province with poor town planning. Schools do not have power except those in town centers which is totally different from other provinces.Go to colleges and universities in big cities and see the representation from North_western province,the number is very small,good example just go to CBU.you will discover that maybe the number is 3_5 per district or at times each intake has no representation from that district ( unlike other towns 20_30). As long as we the people from the province are quiet ! This province shall remain poor in development but rich in minerals.lets wake up and claim equal share of development and wealth across the nation just like our motto one Zambia one nationa.No province should be left behind in development,

otherwise may God bless you all Amen.

From a concerned citizen,

I submit.