Why is PF lamenting on UPND intra-party elections?

PF’s HALLUCINATIONS OVER THE CONDUCT OF THE UPND CONVENTION

It must be very frustrating to the PF who are already poking their nose into the UPND’s intra party elections going by the rantings from their party Media Director Sunday Chanda.

When we begun this process from the lower levels of our party, PF tried all they could to ensure we failed as they kept abusing the Zambia Police to arrest our people who were internally meeting to have intra party elections.

To date, some of our people are still appearing in courts of laws on the trumped up charges of holding what they considered were illegal assemblies.

What is even more frustrating to the PF is the peaceful and orderly manner that the whole process has been conducted since it started, something which is alien to the PF.

We know a number of people, including Sunday Chanda himself, are totally new and have merely hijacked the PF, so they don’t fully understand how it operates.

Some of us fully understand the undemocratic tendencies of the PF as we are originally founding members of the party.

Before Sunday Chanda can question our internal processes, some bit of history about the PF would do for them.

When PF was formed in 2001 by late President Michael Sata (MHSREP), it took the party 10 years before they could hold what they called an intra party elections in 2011 at which basically all positions, from the party President, went unopposed.

Fast forward to replacing the late President Michael Sata in 2015, PF held one of the most scandalous and sham gatherings in Kabwe, never witnessed in the world.

We challenge the PF to tell us who elected Mr. Edgar Lungu as party President in Kabwe through the ballot and who did he contest with?

As far as the country is concerned, Mr. Lungu was merely installed as PF candidate through bombs, guns, pangas, show of hands and legs by a small group of drunken hooligans who remained as anyone who tried to challenge him were chased.

Even there after, we challenge the PF to tell us who elected Madam Inonge Wina as PF Vice-president, who elected Davies Mwila as PF Secretary General, who elected Mumbi Phiri as PF Deputy Secretary General, who elected Kelvin Sampa as PF National Youth Chairperson, who elected the rest of the current members of the PF’s Central Committee?

We know the PF have not even concluded their lower organ intra party elections in some provinces due to their known culture of bombs, guns, pangas and all that characterise the PF elections.

Even ahead of the their intra party elections, people like Kelvin Fube Bwalya (KBF) is already an orphan in the PF having been expelled from his party, for merely openly offering himself to challenge Mr. Edgar Lungu as party President at the forthcoming PF general conference

This is contrary to the UPND where our party President Mr. Hakainde Hichilema has called for any party member wishing to contest the UPND presidency to do so freely.

Why would anyone therefore blame Mr. Hichilema if no Zambi

*PRESS STATEMENT*

*9th FEBRUARY 2021*

*PF’s HALLUCINATIONS OVER THE CONDUCT OF THE UPND CONVENTION*

It must be very frustrating to the PF who are already poking their nose into the UPND’s intra party elections going by the rantings from their party Media Director Sunday Chanda.

When we begun this process from the lower levels of our party, PF tried all they could to ensure we failed as they kept abusing the Zambia Police to arrest our people who were internally meeting to have intra party elections.

To date, some of our people are still appearing in courts of laws on the trumped up charges of holding what they considered were illegal assemblies.

What is even more frustrating to the PF is the peaceful and orderly manner that the whole process has been conducted since it started, something which is alien to the PF.

We know a number of people, including Sunday Chanda himself, are totally new and have merely hijacked the PF, so they don’t fully understand how it operates.

Some of us fully understand the undemocratic tendencies of the PF as we are originally founding members of the party.

Before Sunday Chanda can question our internal processes, some bit of history about the PF would do for them.

When PF was formed in 2001 by late President Michael Sata (MHSREP), it took the party 10 years before they could hold what they called an intra party elections in 2011 at which basically all positions, from the party President, went unopposed.

Fast forward to replacing the late President Michael Sata in 2015, PF held one of the most scandalous and sham gatherings in Kabwe, never witnessed in the world.

We challenge the PF to tell us who elected Mr. Edgar Lungu as party President in Kabwe through the ballot and who did he contest with?

As far as the country is concerned, Mr. Lungu was merely installed as PF candidate through bombs, guns, pangas, show of hands and legs by a small group of drunken hooligans who remained as anyone who tried to challenge him were chased.

Even there after, we challenge the PF to tell us who elected Madam Inonge Wina as PF Vice-president, who elected Davies Mwila as PF Secretary General, who elected Mumbi Phiri as PF Deputy Secretary General, who elected Kelvin Sampa as PF National Youth Chairperson, who elected the rest of the current members of the PF’s Central Committee?

We know the PF have not even concluded their lower organ intra party elections in some provinces due to their known culture of bombs, guns, pangas and all that characterise the PF elections.

Even ahead of the their intra party elections, people like Kelvin Fube Bwalya (KBF) is already an orphan in the PF having been expelled from his party, for merely openly offering himself to challenge Mr. Edgar Lungu as party President at the forthcoming PF general conference

This is contrary to the UPND where our party President Mr. Hakainde Hichilema has called for any party member wishing to contest the UPND presidency to do so freely.

Why would anyone therefore blame Mr. Hichilema if no Zambian offered themselves to challenge him for the UPND party presidency?

Can the PF for once concentrate on packing their bags from offices as time is up, come 12th August 2021 as they keep admiring the intra party processes of the UPND.

*Percy Chanda*

*UPND Chairperson for Mines and Freedom Fighter*

an offered themselves to challenge him for the UPND party presidency?

Can the PF for once concentrate on packing their bags from offices as time is up, come 12th August 2021 as they keep admiring the intra party processes of the UPND.

*Percy Chanda*

*UPND Chairperson for Mines and Freedom Fighter*