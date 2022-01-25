Why is Saboi Imboela used to promote tribal hatred ?

SABOI IMBOELA IS VERY UPND BUT A PF USEDUL IDIOT AND TOOL OF TRIBAL HATRED

State House Press team has the following people:

1. Clayson Hamasaka – A Zambian and Tonga from Chief Mapanza, Southern Province.

2. Anthony Bwalya – A Zambian and Bemba from Paramount Chief Chitimukulu, Northern Province.

3. Brian Mwiinga – A Zambian and Sala from Senior Chief Shakumbila, Central Province.

4. Fredrick Misebezi – A Zambian and Lozi from Chief Inyambo Yeta, Western Province.

5. Chellah Tukutah – A Zambian and Bemba from Paramount Chief Chitimukulu, Northern Province.

However, Saboi lied about this team as she deliberately left out some people and also made transfers of these people to one Province.

She particularly singled out Clayson, Fredrick and Brian for whatever reasons but perhaps because these are the people and other several Zambians who endured tribal, regional, mental, jail, and brutal torture from the fallen corrupt PF regime.

Our concern now is that if these three were viewed as enemies of the PF state at the time and they together with their family members and friends associated to them could not get jobs, what time and government will they then work for and serve?

Are they not Zambian? Don’t they qualify for these jobs? Saboi knows these people personally and how they were tortured but remained focused and loyal to President Hakainde Hichilema. When almost everyone else deserted Hichilema these people stood by his side doing media works without shame and as a result no one would employ them. Now that the person they stood with is President and he has seen how effective and qualified they, PF and its surrogates wants them out on tribal grounds?

So, stop victimising people who got victimised for over 20 years and some their entire youth days wiped by PF just because of their tribe, they could not get a job in government and became second class citizens in their own country.