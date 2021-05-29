Why not pay retirees?

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

PF GOVT TO SERVICE CIVIL SERVANTS LOANS

29 May 2021

The Patriotic Front (PF) Government has bemoaned high debt levels among government workers and is proposing a debt relief mechanism where it wants to take over debts of civil servants.

Public Service Management Division Permanent Secretary Boniface Chimbwali Monday on Friday the 28 of May 2021 told civil servants that recommendations are being made to come up with a mechanism that will provide them some debt reliefs.

Mr. Chimbwali said thorough consultations will be done before arriving at the actual implementation of the mechanism that will provide relief to thousands of civil servants.

The Permanent Secretary also noted that government was fully aware that staff debts and financial problems had been a source of frustration among workers in the civil service,hence the need for a lasting solution.

The program started last year December and now it’s reaching it’s conclusion and it believed that government will clear every debt for all the affected civil servants

The move has brought timely relief as many workers in civil service are engulfed in huge debts hence struggling to live expectable standards as civil Servants.

This shows that the Patriotic front government under the able leadership of President Lungu has everyone at heart and does not want to leave anyone behind.