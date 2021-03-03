Why PF idiots are flashing money around

Hear for yourself
One of the reasons why the Zimbabwean economy deteriorated is because ZANU PF decided to give US$50,000 to former Combatants. In Zimbabwe we know the former Combatants but here in Zambia, who are the former Combatants and what have they done? In Zambia the the equivalent of Zimbabwe former combatants are the PF cadres. That is one good reason to go back to the boundaries of 1911 so that each half of the country can decide how to best look after their cadres.
COMMENTS
