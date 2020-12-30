Why Players Enjoy William Hill

William Hill is a popular London-based bookie that launched in 1934. In the beginning they accepted wagers via phone and mail. The company built a reputable line of betting shops during the 20th century and later became a pioneer in online gambling market. Today, William Hill is one of the biggest sportsbook across the globe and serves millions of bettors globally through its apps, websites and physical properties.

The bookmaker is listed on London’s FTSE 250 stock exchange in London, cementing its place as one of the most respected, recognized and reputable company. William Hill headquarters are in Gibraltar and employs thousands of workers across the globe. It also has a UK Gambling Commission license. The company includes a wide selection of markets, provides manifold wagering kinds that also includes in-play betting. It’s unlikely to find faults when using William Hill and this is why the company is one of the leading names in the betting world. Continue to learn more.

William Hill’s sports betting markets

Being a global brand, William Hill is able to provide an extensive range of sports betting offers across the globe. The company’s offerings range from athletics, American football, baseball, basketball, cricket, boxing, football, darts, golf, horse racing and many more. The website also covers sporadic events such as the US election.

Initially, William Hill primarily focused on horse racing and they still remain a market leader in this sector. Punters can stream horse racing live something that’s not available in most sites. There is so much more on the site including analysis on events. Today, football betting is the biggest activities and covers over 200 markets on big matches.

William Hill’s in-play betting is known as the best. It provides a wide variety of different live games. The in-play section is modern and features great selection of different markets.

The site’s layout is uncluttered and clean and features in-game analysis that helps punters make good decisions when betting with the website. The website also comes with functional app featuring all the elements of the sportsbook. The hot picks is a great feature that allows punters to see what others are betting on. The app enhances convenience and is smooth to navigate.

Promotions and bonuses at William Hill

New at William Hill? You can be assured of an impressive welcome offer waiting for you. The sportsbook rewards their new customers up to £30 free bets when they fund their new accounts with £10. Their bonus is unique because it doesn’t come with strict requirements.

Additional features

William Hill has both a sportsbook and an online casino section. It collaborates with the best game providers like IGT, Netent, and others to provide a huge collection of high-quality games. Gamers can play different type of games including slots, blackjack, live dealer games, poker, jackpots and bingo games.

What makes William Hill standout?

William Hill has unique offerings and a sleek website. They’ve not taken shortcuts and have heavily invested on it to ensure its customers get the best user experience. Both new and experience players will find it easy to use the website.

The functionality of the website is excellent whether a player is using a mobile gadget, desktop or playing via the app. Players can bet safely knowing that William Hill is a trustworthy and reputable operator with a unique software and dependable customer service.