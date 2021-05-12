Why should we vote for PF again ?

Editor,

THEY HAVE:

1. No plan for the depreciating Kwacha to start appreciating

2. No plan for the ever increasing goods prices to start reducing

3. No plan for reducing PAYEE

4. No plan for NAPSA to start responding to my investment needs now

5. No plan to fight corruption

6. No plan to adequately stock health facilities with adequate equipment and medicines

7. No plan to take back major resource mobilisation avenues back to council

8. No plan to bring back meal allowances to our students

9. No plan for fuel prices to come down

10. No plan to recruit adequate numbers of teachers, doctors, nurses when we are in desperate need of their services around the country

11. No plan to construct or rehabilitate economic routes like the great North road etc ..

12. No plan to address cost of borrowing from financial institutions

13. No plan to have a 100 years vision for the country

You can add yours

They are expecting us to vote for them. These elections are about our responsibility to the country. Don’t expect your candidate to campaign in every corner of the country. Get your phone and call your village people, sit your family down and explain to them how difficult things have become because income keeps reducing because of increasing prices of cooking oil, mealie meal etc and they therefore shouldn’t get excited

vote wisely.

