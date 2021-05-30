Wife of incarcerated Barotseland freedom fighter among slain

Afumba Mombotwa’s wife confirmed dead in Mukobeko Prison Serial Murders

(Barotseland Post)

Emetrude Situmbeko Mwanangombe (51), the wife to Barotseland campaigner and political prisoner, Afumba Mombotwa, has been confirmed to be among the ten victims so far discovered in a spate of murders carried out by two serial killers impersonating prison officers to lure mostly female relatives of known inmates to their horrendous death.

Mrs Mombotwa, who had left her home in Barotseland to central Zambia on April 2nd, 2021 to visit her husband at Kabwe’s Mukobeko prison, was never to be seen or heard from until news of women disappearing after they had visited their loved ones at the correctional facility surfaced in the media this past week.

And those who were last with her have disclosed that Mrs Mombotwa had informed them that she had received a phone call from a man who had introduced himself as a Prison Warder at Kabwe’s Mukobeko prison and that she was required to go back to Kabwe where they were to discuss her husband’s pending release from jail on Parole.

However, news emerged last week that two inmates, who had escaped from the correctional facility, had gone on a rampage killing women, after they had raped them, before burying them in shallow graves around the prison.

This was after one of the named prison escapees was apprehended and arrested on Sunday 23rd May 2021, leading to the discovery of the ten victims including Mrs Mombotwa.

Mrs Mombotwa’s body was identified earlier this morning and officially confirmed to be among the dead victims of the murderous duo.

Central Province Police Commissioner, Chola Katanga, announced the identification of the bodies to the media.

He named the victims so far identified as Kazadi, aged 43, Pricilla Kafumbo, aged 41, Naomi Namukulwa, aged six months, all from Kitwe; Doreen Nyambe, 29, from Lusaka, and Virginia Chanda from Chingola, aged 48.

Sadly, Mrs Mombota aged 51 from Mongu, made the list of the victims who were all similarly called by the imposters to come through to Kabwe’s Mukobeko maximum and medium correctional facilities to negotiate or discuss their relatives’ possible release on Parole.

It is alleged that Joseph Chiteta and Miles Malaya raped and murdered their nine victims, while the tenth victim, was a six-month-old baby, between February and May 2021.

Meanwhile, an inquiry has been opened to ascertain how the escaped inmates acquired details and records of fellow prisoners’ relatives to call them and lure them to their deaths.

The death of Mrs Mombotwa has shocked Barotzis across the nation especially those who knew her as a peace-loving person.