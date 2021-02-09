Woman accidentally killed during burial rite

A 26-year-old woman of Mwanasaluka village in Magoye Southern Province has allegedly been shot dead accidentally during a traditional burial ceremony of a senior citizen in the village.

Police in Southern Province have confirmed that Evidence Beene was shot using a shot gun during a traditional act of the Tonga speaking people known as Kuzemba, during the funeral of one of the residents identified as Hetress Tembele, 74.

The deceased sustained gunshot wounds in the stomach and died on the way to the hospital.

The suspect identified as 41 year old Malambo Hichampwe of Namimba village has since been arrested while the body has been deposited in Mazabuka hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.