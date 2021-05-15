Woman robbed of adoption certificate by PF speaks out

This poor woman was adopted to stand as MP for Chifubu by the PF. After collection her adopted certificate, she was just order to surrende it to another person.

What kind of cruel, corrupt people are these ?

PF WITHDRAWS ADOPTION CERTIFICATE FROM CHIFUBU PARLIAMENTARY ASPIRING CANDIDATE

15th May, 2021

The ruling Patriotic Front Party has with immediate effect WITHDRAWN its Adoption Certificate from Ms. DOROTHY NACHILONGO who had earlier been adopted to contest the forthcoming Chifubu Parliamentary elections on the Patriotic Front ticket.

The Central Committee has instead adopted Mr. KONDWANI WINGA to contest the Chifubu Parliamentary elections on the Patriotic Front ticket.

The changes have been necessitated by some consequential information and developments that have come to the attention of the Central Committee concerning the candidature of Ms. Dorothy Nachilongo.

I am hereby directing all our Party structures in Chifubu Constituency and the Copperbelt Province to support and work with Mr. KONDWANI WINGA and ensure that we maximise the Presidential Vote.

I thank you.

///

Signed

Issued by:

Hon. DAVIES MWILA

Patriotic Front Secretary General

Party HeadquartersIMG_8184