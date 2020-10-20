Women movement shocked by police brutality on Mrs Kambwili

The Zambia National Women’s Lobby (ZNWL) wishes to condemn in the strongest terms, the brutal conduct of the police officers who apprehended Ms. Carol Kambwili and her daughter at the Lusaka Magistrate Court today.

Ms. Kambwili and her daughter were physically harassed and almost undressed as they were forced into a police vehicle for alleged assault and disorderly conduct.

We note that Ms. Kambwili and her daughter may have committed an offence, however the force unleashed by police when apprehending them was excessive and uncalled for. It was sad to see women being dehumanised, and undressed at the hands of the police who ideally should guarantee their safety.

While we note that police have a duty to uphold law and order, this must be done in the most professional manner possible. Police are supposed to protect citizens and not inflict harm.

We therefore call on the Inspector General of the Police Mr. Kakoma Kanganja to ensure the police brutality is restrained as such conduct may trigger retaliation from the public and further plunge the nation into discord and lawlessness.

Ms. Juliet Chibuta

Executive Director- ZNWL