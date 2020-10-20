Women movement shocked by police brutality on Mrs Kambwili

The Zambia National Women’s Lobby (ZNWL) wishes to condemn in the strongest terms, the brutal conduct of the police officers who apprehended Ms. Carol Kambwili and her daughter at the Lusaka Magistrate Court today.
Ms. Kambwili and her daughter were physically harassed and almost undressed as they were forced into a police vehicle for alleged assault and disorderly conduct.
We note that Ms. Kambwili and her daughter may have committed an offence, however the force unleashed by police when apprehending them was excessive and uncalled for. It was sad to see women being dehumanised, and undressed at the hands of the police who ideally should guarantee their safety.
While we note that police have a duty to uphold law and order, this must be done in the most professional manner possible. Police are supposed to protect citizens and not inflict harm.
We therefore call on the Inspector General of the Police Mr. Kakoma Kanganja to ensure the police brutality is restrained as such conduct may trigger retaliation from the public and further plunge the nation into discord and lawlessness.
Ms. Juliet Chibuta
Executive Director- ZNWL
COMMENTS
Zambis will soon be a banana republic
WE SERIOUSLY NEED TO CONSIDER 1O POINTS AND BELOW WHEN RECRUITING POLICE OFFICERS.POSSESSION OF A CERTIFICATE OR DIPLOMA IN LAW, HUMAN RIGHTS STUDIES OR EDUCATION NEED TO BE AN ADDED ADVANTAGE FOR ONE TO JOIN THE ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE. THERE IS A LOT OF DISCIPLINE AT ZAF, ZNS AND ZAMBIA ARMY BUT WHAT WE SEE AT ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE IS HOOLIGANISM AND CADRES OF POLICE OFFICERS.EVERYONE TIME I SEE A POLICE OFFICER ALL I SEE IS A FACE OF CORRUPTION, BRUTALITY AND INDISCIPLINE.
WHAT OF JAY JAY AKAPONDO WHO BEAT THE ENTIRE LUSAKA CENTRAL POLICE STATION? DID HE RECEIVE ANY SINGLE SLAP FROM THE POLICE WHEN HE WAS APPREHENDED? RIGHT NOW HE IS A FREE MAN OF THE CITY.
Its unfortunate that some police officers have the mentality of cadres. How does one make funny or laugh at someone at court who has gone to listen to a beloved one who is jailed. The police command must investigate what triggered the reaction from the Kambwiliz. Police must be seen to be professional in the conduct of duty rather than personal. In any situation who would love to see their beloved one being in jail?
Nobody is above the law, including the Zambian Police. Everyone has the right to justice. People have the right to equal protection under the law. Every Zambian should be appalled by the police brutality on Mrs. Kambwili and her daughter. To physically harass and almost undress them is unacceptable behavior and should be rejected by every Zambian.
Police are supposed to “protect and serve” the community, but that’s a far cry from what policing often looks like in Zambia.
To add insult to injury, many of these thug police officers are never brought to trial for their crimes; instead massive cover-ups are used to deflect blame onto the victims. It is time to take a stand against Police Brutality In Zambia.
These actions by the police have for a very long time now made me view the police as the enemy of the people. Even though the name was changed from police force to police service, they are still a brutal force!
People should be held accountable for the barbarism exhibited in broad daylight.
Did the Police just start for this mother and child and started abusing them? These women’s organizations lost their relevance a very long time ago. From the behaviour of Mrs. Kambwili and daughter one needs to go no further to tell how problematic this family is.
PF cadres masquerading as policemen. The problem in Zambia is that we have a fake president, someone who has never won an election but has always rigged his way to the presidency. A fake home affairs minister who does not know anything but trading on Katondo street. We also have a fake IG of police who is another PF cadre. PF cadres all the way….,
Anywhere in the world to slap a police officer is a serious offense. The best example is the USA where she could even have been shot instantly. Ati pantu bekala Ku UK.Its being stupid
Bonse abo mwalumbula the are sick men, Chitalu Chilufya will tell u who is sick in Pf ,
ZWLG soseni, soseni, soseni !!! Ichalo chilemyumfwa!!!!