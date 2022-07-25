World Bank approves $665 million for Zambia

WORLD BANK APPROVES $665M

The World Bank has approved US$665 million finance to fund projects in Zambia in an effort to accelerate economic growth and help reduce the debt burden.

Bank of Zambia (BoZ) Governor Denny Kalyalya says the funding will be used for the country’s economic growth.

The World Bank is providing support to Zambia’s recovery from multiple debts to help institute reforms for inclusive growth and poverty reduction.

Source: Zambia Daily Mail