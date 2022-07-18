World Bank says Zambia can easily reclaim middle income status

The World Bank says Zambia has the potential to reclaim its lower middle income status going by the reforms being undertaken by the Government.

World Bank Vice President for Eastern and Southern Africa, VICTORIA KWAKWA says the country has so far already stabilized the exchange rate and improved its import cover.

Dr. KWAKWA says the Bank is also happy that the Government has enhanced transparency around debt and is taking measures to ensure oversight on debt contraction by Parliament.

She was speaking in a Special interview with ZNBC in Lusaka.

You can watch a full episode of the Special interview on ZNBC TV1 at 20:00hrs.