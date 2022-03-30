Yango ride company launches in Zambia

Yango, an International Ride-Hailing Service, Launches in Zambia

Yango, an international service for ordering rides online, announces its launch in Lusaka, making Zambia the fifth African country where Yango is available. Yango already operates in 19 countries across Europe, Central Asia, the Middle East and Africa, including Ivory Coast, Ghana, Cameroon and Senegal. Yango is a part of Yandex, one of the largest European IT companies.

Yango mobile app for iOS and Android is available for free download in English, and many other languages. To order a car, users download the app, open it and specify where they want to go. When geolocation is enabled, the service pinpoints where the user is and finds the nearby driver who will arrive the fastest. Yango is a cash-only service now, so when a user orders a car, they input their destination address and the app algorithms automatically calculate the price of the trip ahead of time. Prices for rides in Lusaka ordered with Yango start at 40 ZMW, which is about the cost of a ride from Manda Hills Mall to East Park Mall.

If a user needs more information, has a question, or even forgets something in the car, he or she can contact a dedicated support team through the app. As a means of additional quality control, Yango app allows users to rate each ride, and drivers with low ratings may be denied access to the service for a period of time.

Unlike other online services, the Yango app uses its own mapping, routing, and navigation as well as smart order distribution. These technologies significantly reduce the total cost of the trip and the time a driver spends looking for a customer, heading to the next customer, or driving a customer to his/her destination. A driver takes rides one by one and can move to the next customer while finishing the current ride, which lowers empty car mileage and as a result, reduces traffic congestion in the city. Yango’s efficient routing and similar technologies ensure efficient use of drivers’ time while providing predictable and affordable service to riders.

“We see great potential in the African market as Zambia becomes the fifth country after Ivory Coast, Ghana, Cameroon and Senegal where we have launched our service. Zambia has a growing, actively developing economy and there is a high demand for a modern ride-hailing service. As comfort, safety and affordability are among our top priorities, Yango has developed our own security features and technologies that allow both users and drivers to feel safe and at ease during every trip. We are convinced that people in Zambia will appreciate the care and features we have added to our ride-haling service,” – Adeniyi Adebayo, General Manager for Yango in Africa.

Yango doesn’t operate its own cars or drivers, but instead, facilitates local transportation providers (companies who provide transportation services independently) to use its services. Along with the app’s launch, a dedicated center for drivers has been opened recently in Lusaka. Drivers currently working with our partners can learn how to work with the app and go through training and tests.

Photos of branded cars can be downloaded here. https://disk.yandex.ru/d/7f882NEH9OvPcQ