You are poor because you refuse to vote PF, Western province told

I HOPE YOU HAVE LEANT A LESSON FOR REFUSING TO VOTE FOR PF, INONGE WINA TELLS BAROTSELAND

The people of Western Province should not disassociate themselves from the PF Government because this is disadvantaging them from accessing development services.

Outgoing Vice-President Inonge Wina said Western Province has generally lagged in terms of development because most Members of Parliament in the region have been from the opposition and they refuse to work with Government.

She said this when she featured on Radio Liseli in Mongu.

“If we continue being in isolation, many things will continue passing us. I am certain that we have learnt our lesson and that this time around we will vote for Patriotic Front (PF) representatives,” Mrs Wina said.

The Vice-President said Western Province has immense potential in terms of growing rice, fish farming and timber production, which can create several jobs for local people but this can’t happen because residents belong to the opposition..