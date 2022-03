Dear Members,

The body of a young Indian male has been found on the Makeni Bonaventure Ring Road. If you can recognise the face, please get in touch with us.

We do not have any further information on the circumstances of the death.

We are trying to locate the next of kin or anyone who may have known this person. Please contact:

Anil Desai: 0978789364

Purav Desai: 0972750072

Thank you.