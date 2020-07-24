Youths reject PF on Copperbelt

Things are really getting tough for PF. It looks like youths don’t want to see PF attire anywhere.
Look at this PF grandma resorting to violence after being challenged by Copperbelt youths.
Then they say women are afraid of joining politics because of violence perpetuated by men. But clearly here is an old PF woman beating up a male youth over politics.
IT IS TIME TO PACK PF REGALIA AND BURY IT, CHANGE HAS COME AND IT WILL CERTAINLY SWEEP AWAY EVERYTHING TO DO WITH PF, AND TO MY SURPRISE, I LIKE IT, I CHERISH IT, I LOVE IT. PF HAS BEEN TOO ARROGANT, WHAT GOES AROUND COMES AROUND, IT IS TIME FOR THEM TO FEEL THE OTHER SIDE OF ARROGANCE.