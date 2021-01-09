ZAF corruption recruitment

Evening ZWD. Kindly send a press query to ZAF and also investigate how they selected candidates for training which is scheduled to start this January. In October last year, ZAF advertised for recruitment of Officers, with maximum of 12 points. Some of us applied with the best possible results of 6 points plus University Degrees. To our surprise, we hear people were called by phone and attended medicals at Chamba Valley. One wonders what criteria was used to call those who were called. If 6 points and a University Degree cant warrant even a call for medicals, then what qualifications do those people who were called have? Kindly investigate and expose to the public what is happening in the Zambia Air Force.

