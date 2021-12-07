Zambia and Malawi are one, says HH

President Hakainde Hichilema has called for stronger trade and investment ties between Zambia and Malawi.

The Head of State has also called for cordial and mutual respect between the people of Zambia and Malawi adding that the two Nations are one despite the colonial boundaries on paper.

Meanwhile His counterpart, President Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi has expressed gratitude to President Hichilema for visiting the Nation and assurances in areas of trade and investment opportunities for the two Nations.

President Chakwera stated that Zambia and Malawi are one adding the election of President Hichilema is confirmation of the people of Zambia’s desires to set th country on a a positive path.

The two Heads of State were speaking during a joint press briefing at the Malawian State House earlier today.

And the duo during the bilateral talks, discussed matters of trade and investment opportunities and democracy in the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

President Hichilema is in Malawi for a day visit to cement the long standing relationship between the two Nations.

He is later in the day expected to head back home, Zambia.

The President writes below….

Fellow citizens.

Earlier in the day, we held bilateral talks with President Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi who is also Chairman of the Southern African Development Community (SADC). Zambia and Malawi are only divided by artificial borders, but its peoples are one.

And in order to realise this, President Lazarus Chakwera and I, have committed to fostering peace, unity and democracy for development between the two Nations and for the greater good of its people.

Our discussion was on Agriculture, education, health and trade and investment opportunities. During our press briefing to members of the press at the Malawian State House, we equally stressed the importance of good neighbourliness and the historical and shared values between our two Nations that need to be preserved.

We are grateful to President Lazarus Chakwera and our brothers and sisters of Malawi for the warm reception.

Indeed, we are one people and to ease trade and investment opportunities between our Nations, we will expedite the works at Mwami-Muchinji border.

Thank you achimwene potilandira.

God bless Zambia. God bless Malawi.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia