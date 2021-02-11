Zambia bans importation of onion, potatoes

Government has banned the importation of onion and potatoes from outside Zambia.

Ministry of agriculture permanent secretary Songowayo Zyambo says there are enough onions and potatoes grown locally to meet national demand.

South African chain stores like Shorprite, Pick n Pay import most vegetables and other agricultural products from their home country South Africa.

When they buy locally, they don’t buy direct from farmers but have created cartels whereby they appoint agents to buy from farmers.