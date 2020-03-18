Zambia confirms 2 cases of coronavirus

1

Zambia confirms 2 cases of coronavirus

Minister of health Chitalu Chilufya has announced that Zambia Confirmed two cases of the dreaded coronavirus.
Chitalu said the two people who tested positive travelled from France are now quarantined.

Share this post

Related posts:

  1. Zambia unprepared for coronavirus
  2. Photo of the day: shaking hands despite coronavirus
  3. Zambia at high risk coronavirus epidemic
  4. Coronavirus: HH advises govt to restrict arrivals from risky countries
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 1
  • comment-avatar
    Max 6 seconds ago

    Ever since Chiluba’s declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation, Evangelical Christians hv always thought and believed that Zambia was special and protected by the blood of Jesus. Now here we are facing a pandemic that’s affecting less God-fearing nations. Wht happened to prayers to God so that Zambia would be spared?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *