Zambia confirms 2 cases of coronavirus

Minister of health Chitalu Chilufya has announced that Zambia Confirmed two cases of the dreaded coronavirus.
Chitalu said the two people who tested positive travelled from France are now quarantined.
Minister of health Chitalu Chilufya has announced that Zambia Confirmed two cases of the dreaded coronavirus.
COMMENTS
Ever since Chiluba’s declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation, Evangelical Christians hv always thought and believed that Zambia was special and protected by the blood of Jesus. Now here we are facing a pandemic that’s affecting less God-fearing nations. Wht happened to prayers to God so that Zambia would be spared?